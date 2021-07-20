Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,671,969 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.59% of Investors Bancorp worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,270,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

