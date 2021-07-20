Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $69.12 Million Stock Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,503,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,913 shares during the period. Regis makes up about 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.15% of Regis worth $69,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Regis by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $269.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

