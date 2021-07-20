Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $16.79 Million in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,833,470.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

