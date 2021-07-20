Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,149 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.11% of Black Hills worth $46,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.