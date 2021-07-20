Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 285,476 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,476 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for 4.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Valmont Industries worth $120,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.82.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

