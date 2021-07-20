Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $392.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $18,263,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $456.58 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

