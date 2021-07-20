Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in SAP by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 173,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

