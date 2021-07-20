Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 92,147 Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 92,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $15,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Zepp Health Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

