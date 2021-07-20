Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matson were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Matson by 142.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,732 shares of company stock worth $21,070,157 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

