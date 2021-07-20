Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.