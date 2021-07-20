Credit Suisse AG Has $979,000 Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of TriMas worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRS opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

