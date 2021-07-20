Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00. Insiders have sold 21,137 shares of company stock worth $577,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

