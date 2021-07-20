Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $1,158,888. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.