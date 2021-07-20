Credit Suisse Group Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

CVE stock opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Insiders have bought 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727 in the last three months.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

