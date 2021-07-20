Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

