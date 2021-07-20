Credit Suisse Group Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $90.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

NYSE SNAP opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,216,684 shares of company stock valued at $258,719,850.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Snap by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

