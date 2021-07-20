CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $20.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 12,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,838. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.