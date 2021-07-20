CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $20.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.
CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
CRH traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 12,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,838. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.02.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
