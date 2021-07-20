Critical Comparison: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna 0 2 9 1 2.92 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cigna presently has a consensus price target of $283.44, suggesting a potential upside of 24.52%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.23%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Cigna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Cigna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cigna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna 5.18% 13.82% 4.27% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna $160.40 billion 0.49 $8.46 billion $18.45 12.34 Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 3.92 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Summary

Cigna beats Alignment Healthcare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions. The U.S. Medical segment includes Cigna’s U.S. Commercial and U.S. Government businesses that provide comprehensive medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. The International Markets segment includes supplemental health, life and accident insurance products and health care coverage in international markets, as well as health care benefits to globally mobile employees of multinational organizations. The Group Disability and Other segment represents group disability and life, corporate-owned life insurance, and run-off business consisting of reinsurance; settlement authority; and individual life insurance and annuity and retirement benefits business. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

