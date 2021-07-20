Critical Contrast: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) versus Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 1.84 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -5.19 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alaska Air Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus price target of $74.45, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $22.66, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group -44.22% -48.26% -11.15% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

