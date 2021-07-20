Critical Review: ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABCO Energy and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABCO Energy and Alberton Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.16 million 1.00 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ABCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -22.44% N/A -40.31% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats ABCO Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

