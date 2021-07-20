CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $277.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.70. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.78 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $52,108,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.