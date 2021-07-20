Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.01. 44,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $114.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

