CryptoTask Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $470,037.92 and $123,754.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00094340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00142733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.11 or 1.00226963 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,677 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

