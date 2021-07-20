CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

