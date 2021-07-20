CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.65. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

