Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $52,995,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,138 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $302.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.62 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

