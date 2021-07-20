Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

