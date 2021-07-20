Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 288.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $396.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

