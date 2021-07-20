Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 180.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270,293 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alcoa worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bronson Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 500.0% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 36.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

