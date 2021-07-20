Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 139,736 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,082.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.