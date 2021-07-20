Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 312.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

