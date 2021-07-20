Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of The Wendy’s worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

