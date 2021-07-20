Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. 259,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,317. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -4.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $44,757,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

