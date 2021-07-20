CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,845,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Selway Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

