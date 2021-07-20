Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CLXPF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 555,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.46 million and a PE ratio of -11.46.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

