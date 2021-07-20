CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up 2.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CyrusOne worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 19,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,423. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 196.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

