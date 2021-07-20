Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Cytokinetics worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

CYTK opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

