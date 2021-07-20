Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.27.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $27.00 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

