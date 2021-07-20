Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $48.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.