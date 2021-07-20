D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Shares of DHI opened at $86.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

