Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

