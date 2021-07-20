Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.
About Daiichi Sankyo
