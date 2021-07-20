Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.19.

Danaher stock opened at $283.75 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $286.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

