Danaos Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $20.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaos in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $20.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77. Danaos has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

