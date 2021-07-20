Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,653. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $5,507,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.