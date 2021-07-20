DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $22,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,361.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DRIO opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. Equities analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.
