Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Down 48.0% in June

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,094.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $9,690,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

