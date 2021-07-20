Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,938.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.