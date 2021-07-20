Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.