Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.59 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

