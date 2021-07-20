Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $9.04 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 249,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.